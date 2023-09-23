Two car crash in Tempe leaves one injured

A car traveling at high speeds crashed into another car near Rural Road and Rio Salado Parkway, police said.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A car traveling at excessive speeds hit another car in Tempe early Saturday morning, wounding one person, police said.

Tempe police officers and Tempe fire medical rescue responded around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Rio Salado Parkway and Rural Road for a two car crash.

Police said a car driving at “significant excessive speeds” northbound on Rural Road. The car failed to stop at a red light and hit a car traveling eastbound on Rio Salado Parkway through the intersection, police said.

One passenger from the car that was hit was transported to a nearby hospital for serious life threatening injuries. The driver of the car that was driving at excessive speeds was arrested for charges related to the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, however police said impairment was not a contributing factor.

