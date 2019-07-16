Two brothers were arrested in connection to string of thefts at several Buckeye retail stores, according to police.

Buckeye police said officers responded to a shoplifting call to Beall’s Outlets on Watson Road south of Interstate 10 on Saturday night.

The description of two suspects given to the police matched two men found at a convenience store nearby, police said.

The two brothers, Bryan and Michael Velazquez, had some of the stolen items in their possession, according to police.

Police said witnesses and surveillance video confirmed the involvement of the suspects, who were also linked to other five recent retail thefts in several stores in the area.

The Velazquez brother admitted to the crimes to fund their drug habits, police said.

Both were booked into 4th Avenue jail in Phoenix and face several felony charges.