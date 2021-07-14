Brothers, ages 1 and 2, drown in Yuma

The double drowning happened in the 1300 block of E. 26th Place.

YUMA, Ariz. — Two toddlers who were brothers drowned Tuesday evening at a home in Yuma, officials said.

Officers said they responded to a drowning in the 1300 block of E. 26th Place in Yuma and found two boys, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old, unresponsive.

Officers tried giving the boys CPR before they were taken by EMS.

However, the brothers were taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, Yuma Police said. It's unclear where the drowning occurred.

Just two hours later, another 1-year-old boy was found floating in a pool in Golden Valley and is in critical condition.

Multiple children have drowned or nearly drowned in the Valley over the last several weeks, concerning water safety advocates.

