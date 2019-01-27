PHOENIX — Two people have been arrested after impersonating City of Phoenix Water Department employees and attempting to rob a person's home, police say.

On Jan. 24, officers responded to a call of a suspicious person at a residence near 38th Street and Camelback Road.

According to police, the victim told officers a male suspect wearing a "construction-style safety vest" knocked on the door and said he was an employee with the water department and needed to check on the water.

Police said the suspect had a young child with him and the victim noticed the child was walking around the house picking up items. Officials also said a second suspect, a woman, then walked into the house with another child.

During this time, authorities said the victims felt uncomfortable and told both suspects to leave. According to officials, both suspects left the home, but not before the victim was able to obtain pictures of the suspects and other identifying vehicle information.

The following day on Jan. 25, officers were able to locate the vehicle near Greenway Rd. and 35th Ave. and conducted a traffic stop; detaining the suspects.

Police identified the suspects as 28-year-old Bisono Ely and 25-year-old Savanna Wesley.

Both suspects were booked into jail on multiple counts of Criminal Impersonation to Gain Access, Burglary, False Information to Law Enforcement and Child Abuse.

The Phoenix Water Department issued the following statement:

“The Phoenix Water Department reminds all community members that City of Phoenix Water Department employees will not ask to enter your residence unless prior communication has been established. All Phoenix Water Department employees will be in uniform displaying the City of Phoenix bird on the patches, as well as an identification badge with the employee’s picture. If there are any concerns regarding City of Phoenix Water Department operations, community members may call the City of Phoenix Water Department at 602-262-6251.”

If anybody has information related to this incident, contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.