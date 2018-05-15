SURPRISE, Ariz. - May is National Water Safety month and Aqua-Tots Swim Schools in Surprise and Peoria are working to prevent drownings in the Valley.

The swim schools will host a lunch and a lesson on Saturday, May 19 that is free for the public. Young swimmers will learn how to help others in danger in the pool, how to use a life jacket, how to swim with clothes on, take a mock swim lesson and other important skills when it comes to the pool.

Aqua-Tots is also serving lunch at the family-friendly event and anyone is encouraged to attend. Owner, Jamie Cartledge, says they already have more than 50 swimmers signed up and anyone else who's interested should call to make a reservation. Spots are still available.

Session one starts at 1 p.m. and session two begins at 2:30 p.m. Participants can swim with their clothes on at 3:15 p.m., and lunch is at 3:45 p.m.

The two participating locations are:

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Surprise

13833 W. Bell Rd. Suite #104

Surprise, Arizona 85374

Phone: 623-455-5571

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Peoria

21505 N. 78th Ave. Suite B-115

Peoria, Arizona 85382

Phone: 623-376-6554

