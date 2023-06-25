Valley sisters start business breeding ball pythons

PHOENIX — Summertime is usually when kids hit the pool or go to camp but two Valley sisters, create a unique way to rake in some cash instead. With their unique qualities, the Jones sisters, Trinity and Tatum each bring a special element to their brand-new business.



"His name is Credos," Tatum said.



The 10-year-olds brought a couple of their snakes down to the 12News studios to explain how their business "Morph Explosion" got started with the help of their dad, Eric.



"I actually love reptiles and I begged my parents for snakes for so long and my parents finally got me a snake and then my dad had the idea to breed them," Tatum added.



While Tatum loves these lengthy creatures that can get up to 5-6 feet long, Trinity says it's the financial draw for her, when it comes to the slithering system.



"I really like money," she put it simply.



Plus, their parents and brother Cole, have really helped build up their YouTube channel and it's good news for those in the market to get a low-maintenance "forever snake."



"I wanted snake babies and now one of our snakes is pregnant," Trinity explained.



"I was hoping we could get a few clutches of eggs, because I really love snake babies," Tatum said.



Meanwhile, reptile expert, Juline Hermes, part owner of "Arizona Tortoise Compound" is applauding the girls initiative.



"I'm very excited for these two because they're the next generation and we need them," she explained.



Hermes oversees the west Valley compound caring for numerous reptiles and said the industry can use two more passionate people like the twins to show an interest.



"I think it's amazing what these girls and their parents are doing, and I can't wait to see how this goes," she added.



There haven't been any snake sales yet, but the girls are certainly ready to strike, even describing the type of pet you'd be getting.



"Ball Pythons are very chill, they will sit in your lap through a whole movie sometimes," Tatum explained.



"Her personality is more exploring because she's super calm and whenever she gets scared, she does not strike or anything," Trinity said.