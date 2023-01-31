Mesa community wants Twin Knolls area cleaned up. But where are the property owners?

The two hills rise above the surrounding suburban neighborhoods and RV homes. They offer a piece of nature that otherwise is missing.



"There is so much nature here. There are coyotes and roadrunners," said Cathy Dreifort, a nearby resident.



However, in recent months, nature has been overrun by trash and squatters.



“People started dumping, this is all dump here,” Dreifort said. "In the last three months, it just exploded.”



She alerted local authorities about the issues. However, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office had trouble arresting anyone for trespassing because the knolls are on unfenced private land.



MCSO said the county has an active code violation case against the largest landowner on the property, which goes by Twin Knolls Two Land, LLC. However, the county said they have been unable to contact the person in charge of the company.



"We have absentee property owners," Dreifort said, "If I knew how to fix it, I would. I don’t know how to fix it.“



12News tried to contact a person with the company. The man answering the phone provided no comment.