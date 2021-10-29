Looking for turkey ahead of Thanksgiving? There are options for take out and cooking at home

From Valley grocery stores to local restaurants, businesses are stocked with turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

PHOENIX — Thanksgiving is two weeks away and this year grocery stores are stocking up on bigger turkeys.

Bashas' said their research shows gatherings will return to more traditional, larger sizes this year because COVID-vaccines are available, along with other pandemic precautions. Bashas said they added larger turkeys when ordering back in March.

So, as you're shopping around, don't be surprised to see larger turkeys in grocery stores. Bashas' recommended planning one pound of turkey per person, accounting for bone weight and slight shrinkage when cooking the bird.

Bashas' meat director, Danny Hosler added they're also not expecting any other shortages for turkeys or traditional thanksgiving dinner sides this year.

"We've stocked up, we bought early in the year," Hosler said. "And we're in a really good place right now. Our stock levels are fine. Everything is in place. We're ready for a big season."

Hosler added that turkey prices have gone up slightly. They're 10 cents more a dollar than last year. But he said if you spend $25 in a Bashas' store, you can get a turkey for 79-cents a pound.

A ten pound turkey will run you $7.90. And if turkey is not for you, there are a lot of other options to make for Thanksgiving to still say thanks with friends and family.

If you're not up for cooking, Bashas' does have take out dinners that need to be heated at home.

Miracle Mile Deli in Phoenix is also offering a take-out option so Valley neighbors can skip dishes. A Thanksgiving feast for six people, is $170.

There are various restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Phoenix and Scottsdale for dinner.

And don't forget, Turkey Tuesday is coming up and you still have time to donate turkeys for those in need!

