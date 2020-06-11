Trump supporters protest outside Maricopa County elections office for second night

Several protesters told 12 News they want to hold elections office officials “accountable.”

PHOENIX — Dozens of President Donald Trump supporters gathered outside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office Thursday night for another demonstration against election results.

The Associated Press and Fox News both declared Joe Biden the winner of Arizona and its 11 electoral votes, however Republicans are demanding that every ballot be counted before calling the state.

As of 7 p.m. Thursday, the gap between Trump and Biden has indeed narrowed since election night.

Several protesters told 12 News they want to hold elections office officials “accountable,” while many held pro-Trump flags while chanting “count every ballot.”

For more 12 News election coverage:

About 100 protestors gathered outside the building on Wednesday night with Arizona 4th Congressional District Rep. Paul Gosar speaking to the crowd.

At one point, some protestors tried to get into the building, but Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies defused the situation.

In a statement on Thursday, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said the office was present at the protest to "ensure the safety of the staff and security of the facility.

"We are committed to the safety of our community and the protected process of democracy. Our efforts will continue and expand to appropriately meet the capacity and dynamics of these potential engagements," Penzone continued.