Hollywood-inspired Trump billboard catches attention in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A new billboard along 16th Avenue just south of Thomas Road in Phoenix is drawing a lot of attention.

The sign depicts President Donald Trump as one of the alien-like creatures from John Carpenters' 80’s cult classic film “They Live.”

In the film, a pair of sunglasses reveal subliminal messages on advertisements and rich powerful people as skeleton faced aliens trying to control society. Local organizer Ricky Goltz was inspired to do a billboard here after seeing his friend Thomas O’Hanlon do a similar one in Oregon.

They organized a GoFundMe and raised $1,200 to cover the costs to put it up. Chicago-based artist Mitch O’Connell has done similar murals in Times Square and Mexico City.

“I admire any type of social commentary like that,” he said. “Especially like political cartoons and billboards and advertisements that poke fun of both sides of the fence, not just the left and the right, I like to see the humor in both sides the good and the bad.”

Originally the plan was to have the billboard put up near the GOP headquarters on 24th Street. But Goltz says Outfront Media, the owners of the billboard, told them it was against their policy to target the GOP. “It’s a parody that’s all in good fun. It is definitely anti-Trump, but it’s also not saying we support any candidate at this time.”