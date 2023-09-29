Truck stripped of rims, tires, stereo after dropped off at Queen Creek auto body shop

A Queen Creek family said they assumed the auto shop was responsible for their vehicle once they handed over their keys. Now, they're stuck with the bill.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — The Queen Creek Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at the Firestone parking lot near Power and Queen Creek roads earlier this month.

Lupe and Eddie Soto had dropped off their 2006 Chevy Silverado at the auto shop after the truck wouldn't start. A little over a week later, they got a call from the Firestone location asking if they had come in and taken the tires and rims off of their truck because they were gone.

'We want rims and our tires back and our stereo. We're not asking for a lot'

The Sotos immediately drove to Firestone and were brought to the parking lot in the back where their truck had been parked.

“We’ve had it for 15 years," Lupe Soto said. "We did a full stereo system, our speakers everything. And then we did the rims, the 26-inch rims.”

That's when they realized in addition to all four rims and tires, their sound system and stereo were torn out, too.

“I had to call my brother in Chandler to bring me spare tires to get it out of there. Because I had no tires," Lupe said.

They filed a report with Queen Creek police who confirmed they are investigating the theft. No arrests have been made in relation to the case.

The Sotos also confronted the Firestone shop. Firestone waived their service fee but the semi-independent shop did not take care of the damages.

“I thought they were gonna say, 'OK, no, I will take care of it.' But now they're saying that they're not responsible. They're not responsible for it. They said if it was at Walmart and it got vandalized, it wouldn't be Walmart's fault. But Walmart doesn't have my keys," Lupe Soto said.

12News left multiple voicemails with Firestone's corporate media line. None of them were returned. 12News also tried speaking with staff at the Queen Creek Firestone location but were directed back to the corporate phone number.

“They didn't even apologize for what happened. They act like nothing happened. No 'sorry that this happened.' Anything. That's what gets me mad," Lupe Soto said.

The Sotos' truck is now at another repair shop. They estimate it could cost around $4,000 to replace all of the stolen parts.

They are now working with their own insurance company and hope they will handle the damages, and then sort it out with Firestone.

“We want rims and our tires back and our stereo. We're not asking for a lot. And we don't want it to happen to anybody else," Lupe Soto said.

