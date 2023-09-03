Truck fire closes eastbound lanes of I-10 near 339th Avenue

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the fire in near milepost 103.

TONOPAH, Ariz. — A vehicle fire is blocking the eastbound lanes of I-10 near 339th Avenue, according to authorities.

ADOT said there is a very heavy delay in the area.

According to the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, a truck and its trailer caught fire after the truck experienced brake failure.

A truck fire closed down the Eastbound I-10 at 339th Ave this evening. Smoke was pouring across the freeway as crews fought the flames. A tractor was used to open the trailer exposing the burning contents. No injuries were reported. The cause is believed to be break failure. pic.twitter.com/zIWmxoWV3A — Arizona Fire & Medical Authority (@AZFireAuthority) September 4, 2023

The truck and all of its contents are burning and fire crews are working to extinguish the fire, AFMA said.

AFMA said the contents are considered a total loss.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternative route.

An estimation for when the roadway will reopen is not available.

I-10 EB near 339th Avenue (MP 103): A vehicle fire is blocking all lanes. pic.twitter.com/7mE5jiVR5R — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 4, 2023

