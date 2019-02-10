A woman driving her Jeep southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 was stopped by the Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers early Wednesday morning.

According to DPS, the Arizona Department of Transportation's wrong-way detection notified troopers of the driver at I-17 near Yorkshire just before 2:30 a.m. Multiple 911 calls reported the Jeep was going the wrong way.

DPS said troopers located the Jeep near I-17 and Northern Avenue and were able to stop the vehicle. There was minor damage to patrol vehicles.

The wrong-way driver, DPS said, is a 49-year-old woman. According to DPS, alcohol impairment is suspected.

This is the second wrong-way driver on the I-17 this week. The previous driver crashed into three vehicles on I-17 near Thomas Road Monday night.

