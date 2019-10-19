PHOENIX — During Saturday traffic backups on Loop 202 due to weekend closures, many drivers took it upon themselves to try and escape traffic by attempting to exit the freeway by going the wrong way on on-ramps.

The Arizona Department of Transportation shared photos of drivers trying to exit off the McClintock on-ramp, but they ran into a DPS trooper blocking them from exiting.

ADOT

The trooper cited the cars that were on the ramp going the wrong-way.

Not only did they get cited, but the trooper also turned around all the cars, forcing them back onto the freeway.

DPS says to avoid the Loop 202 near McClintock and that the traffic is also affecting the 101.

Click here to see all weekend closures and times of closures. Closures include:

-Westbound Interstate 10 closed between 35th and 67th avenues in west Phoenix

-Both I-17 ramps to westbound I-10 at the “Stack” interchange closed.

-Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 27th Avenue closed.

-Westbound Loop 202 closed between Kyrene Road and I-10 in Chandler

-Westbound Loop 202 also closed between I-10 and 40th Street in Ahwatukee

-Both westbound Loop 202 ramps to I-10

-Southbound Loop 101 closed between Shea Boulevard and Loop 202

-Northbound Loop 101 closed between Loop 202 and Shea Boulevard

-Both Loop 202 ramps to northbound Loop 101 closed

-Interstate 17 closed in both directions at Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix

-Chandler Boulevard closed in both directions at Loop 101