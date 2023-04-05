Check your tickets: Triple Twist lottery winner brings home $265K jackpot in Arizona

If you live in the East Valley, you might be a bit richer this week!

PHOENIX — A Chandler resident is now six figures richer after hitting a big lottery jackpot.

Tuesday night's Triple Twist drawing had one winning jackpot ticket worth $265,000. The ticket was sold at a Superpumper location near Riggs and Alma School roads in Chandler.

Here are the winning numbers: 2, 26, 33, 35, 38, 41.

Lottery officials also said a $10,000 winner for the Mega Millions lottery also hit Tuesday. The ticket was sold at a Safeway in Scottsdale near Pinnacle Peak and Scottsdale roads.

The winning numbers are: 1, 37, 45, 62, 64, Mega Ball: 4

The next Mega Millions estimated jackpot currently stands at $414 million and the next drawing is April 7 at 8 p.m.

