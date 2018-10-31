A special early edition of trick-or-treating will hit the streets of Downtown Mesa Wednesday morning.

The event will be geared towards the younger ones who may not be able to stay up very late to get candy. However, all kids are welcomed!

Kiddos can hop from store to store to get candy and small toys. There will also be face painting and a photo backdrop right by the Downtown Mesa Mural. More than 25 Mesa businesses like Pomeroy's Men's Stores, Atomic Age Modern and Buckhorn Vintage will participate.

Trick-or-treaters in costume can start at Main St. and Macdonald in Mesa. The event runs from 11 a.m., until 2 p.m., on Main St. from Center to Country Club.

The Halloween fun is completely free for everyone.