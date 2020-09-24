Trial set in lawsuit by man once charged in Phoenix-area freeway shootings

Leslie Merritt Jr. can seek damages on his claims of false arrest and false imprisonment.

Trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 28 in a lawsuit that alleges a landscaper who was once charged in some of metro Phoenix’s 2015 freeway shootings was falsely arrested.

Most of Leslie Merritt Jr.’s claims against Arizona Department of Public Safety officers were dismissed last year.

But he can still seek damages on his claims of false arrest and false imprisonment for the six-day span between his arrest and indictment.

Investigators said Merritt’s handgun was linked to four of the 11 shootings, but Merritt insisted he was innocent.