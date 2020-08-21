Tree crashes through south Phoenix home

PHOENIX — A tree came down on a south Phoenix home during a monsoon Thursday.
It happened near 26th Street and Southern Avenue. Six people were inside the home when a huge tree came crashing down in the storm. Luckily no one was hurt, but it was a close call.
“My mom was scared, my Nana was scared, and my crazy Nana was scared,” said 6-year-old Jordan Bustillos.
At 7:30 Thursday night, Bustillos and his family heard a loud boom.
“It was a pretty big storm. We heard a pretty loud bang. A bolt of lightning,” said Steve Benton, Bustillos’ grandfather.
The family got out just in time before they heard another bang.
“We didn’t know if more of the tree would come down. We didn’t think we were safe inside the house,” said Benton. “A big branch came crashing down on the roof.”
The Benton family feels lucky they weren’t hurt. But they are mourning the piece of history that came down with the tree.
“My mother planted that tree over 60 years ago. I knew because of its proximity to the house it was somewhat dangerous, but I just never wanted to cut it down.”