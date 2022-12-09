Trauma counselors available at Central High School after chaotic lockdown

Central High School is still trying to recover from a chaotic lockdown event last Friday that resulted in a huge police presence around the campus.

PHOENIX — Christopher Zarate can recall the scary moments from Friday's chaotic lockdown that led to a massive police presence at Central High School in Phoenix.

"Everybody was just running, and then I ran to a safe place," he told 12News.

Police say three students were detained after Friday's incident, but they were later determined to be victims. Investigators are still searching for a suspect who allegedly initiated a fight on campus.

District leaders called for classes to be held online only after Friday's commotion, as everyone deals with the aftermath of the intense situation. Social workers, psychologists and other support staff are available on campus for students or parents in need of their services.

"I don't know what happened but someone said that someone brought a gun but nobody really heard it," Zarate said. "I kind of feel bad for the other students in the classrooms who didn’t' know what was going on because just hearing about shots and everyone running would be scary to me too."

During the commotion, Zarate ditched his backpack and ran off campus. The sophomore recalled seeing the chaos ensue after rumors surfaced of shots fired and students hearing popping noises following a fight.

"I feel like they handled it as best as possible because if you hear someone has a gun they're automatically going to run,' the student said. "I didn't really get traumatized because I didn't believe it, I cared about it but I cared more about the students that were inside the classrooms so if they need it they can get it but I didn't experience anything like that."

A letter sent out to parents says that school officials are launching a district-wide safety committee. Meanwhile, frustrated students and parents are calling for backpack searches, while others are asking for metal detectors, instead of the hand-held wands that are currently in place.

