Man hit by train in Tempe

The Tempe Police Department said that the man was struck while walking on the tracks, and is now recovering in the hospital.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a train near Tempe early Sunday morning, the Tempe Police Department said. The 37-year-old man hasn't been identified at this time.

Police said that he was walking southbound on the Union Pacific Railroad tracks southeast of 13th Street and Farmer Avenue at 4:17 a.m. when the train in question came up from behind him.

Despite attempts to warn the man with the train's horn, police said he made no attempt get off the tracks, and was struck by the train's cattle guard.

The man was seriously injured, and was taken to a hospital where he is reportedly now in stable condition.

