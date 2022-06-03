Train derails at Phoenix crossing where city will soon make safety improvements

A train partially derailed Friday at the McDowell Road and 19th Avenue intersection. The city says no injuries were reported.

PHOENIX — A train partially derailed Friday afternoon in Phoenix at McDowell Road and 19th Avenue -- a railroad crossing that will soon undergo safety improvements after the city received grant funding from the federal government.

The city said no injuries have been reported from Friday's derailment, but the incident is causing some traffic issues and the area will be restricted for several hours.

This is not the first time a train has derailed at this crossing. Nearly five years ago, a boxcar derailed from the tracks at the McDowell-19th Avenue intersection.

By coincidence, the city was recently awarded $7 million to make safety upgrades to the McDowell-19th Avenue crossing and the 43rd Avenue-Camelback intersection.

Mayor Kate Gallego announced Thursday the city was awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to make "much-needed" improvements to these two railroad crossings.

