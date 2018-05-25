PHOENIX - Smoke was visible in the air for several miles Friday morning as a semi-truck burned on the I-10.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the driver of the truck lost control while traveling westbound on I-10 near 40th Street.

The semi-truck center median concrete barrier. The truck's cab went over the barrier into the eastbound I-10 lanes, DPS said. The trailer was on the westbound lanes.

The semi-truck became engulfed in flames.

DPS said the trailer was empty at the time of the crash and the driver was able to get out without injury.

Aerial footage of the scene showed firefighters putting out the flames.

The incident closed westbound I-10 between SR-143 and 40th Street while the eastbound lanes were restricted.

