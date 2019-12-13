GOODYEAR, Ariz. — December 13, 2019, was officially proclaimed "We want Trader Joe's Day" in the city of Goodyear. The proclamation is part of a full-fledged social media campaign to show the grocery chain how badly they want a location.

The hashtag #JoesInGoodyear was trending across town as dozens of residents complain about having to drive all the way to Surprise for the nearest store.

"Maybe they will understand this is really serious," Goodyear Mayor Georgia Lord sarcastically (debatable) said during a live interview with 12 News Friday morning.

The campaign comes after several city-wide surveys show Trader Joe's is the number one store residents wish they had.

"This didn't just happen this year. Every survey we do every two years, Trader Joe's is at the top of the list," Lord said.

Residents signed an online petition at the proclamation ceremony which the city will pass along to Trader Joe's corporate office. Goodyear has contacted the chain showing interest before but hopes this campaign will increase its chance.

Ryan Cody