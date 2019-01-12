Authorities in Mesa are asking for the public's help searching for a trackless kiddie train that was stolen from a party equipment rental service this past week.

Mesa Police Detective Nik Rasheta confirmed that the department is searching for the train after it was stolen from Arizona Inflatable Events near Alma School and Broadway roads on Friday.

Amie Stansbury, who posted about the incident on Facebook, told 12 News that the train is worth an estimated $10,000.

Surveillance video showed an early-2000s model of a Chevrolet Z71 driving away with the train around 3 p.m. Friday.

Stansbury said she is "more upset about the contracts that I have to call on Monday and tell them that I can not provide them their Polar Express-themed train."

She said the company will have to call clients who booked the train for various events in the coming weeks and discuss possible alternatives.

Stansbury posted on Facebook that they are offering a $500 reward for anyone who locates the train.