Toxins found in water at Luke Air Force Base, customers advised to use bottled water

After toxins were found in the Valley Utility Water Company supply around Luke Air Force Base, the Air Force is recommending bottled water for drinking, cooking.

LUKE AFB, Ariz.—About 5,000 Valley Utility Water Company customers in and around Luke Air Force Base have been advised to use bottled water for cooking and drinking after toxins were found in water supply wells.

According to a letter from the Air Force sent to customers affected, the Air Force will distribute bottled water to the customers as the situation is remedied.

Customers can begin by picking up bottled water at the pick-up station on Tuesday, Feb. 23, and then a routine bottled water delivery service will be scheduled.

The bottled water pickup station is located at 7011 North El Mirage Road in Glendale and it will operate 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Air Force says the water samples were submitted for analysis of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), including perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA). "PFOS and PFOA are components present in a variety of commonly used products, including aqueous film-forming foam widely used by the firefighting industry to extinguish petroleum-based fires."

The Air Force is currently investigating what impact the PFOS and PFOA in firefighting foam used at Luke Air Force Base has had on the Valley Utility Water Company water supply.

There aren't current drinking water standards for the above substances but the Environmental Protection Agency has a Lifetime Health Advisory for PFOS and PFOA in drinking water that is to be used by federal, state and local drinking water system operators.

"The preliminary results indicate that at least one of the water samples from the VUWCO wells exceeded the EPA’s Lifetime HA of 70 parts per trillion (ppt).," the letter from the Air Force sent to water customers read.

The Air Force is recommending these customers use bottled water until a long-term solution is found. The Air Force plans to work with Valley Utility Water Company to implement and install remediation measures in its water facilities.

Below is more information from the Air Force for customers affected who need to pick up bottled water: