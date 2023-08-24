Tolleson police investigating body found in canal

Maintenance workers found the body in a canal near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLLESON, Ariz. — A police investigation is underway after maintenance workers found a person dead in a West Valley canal, Tolleson police said.

A maintenance crew for the Roosevelt Irrigation Canal was clearing debris from the canal near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road when they found the body floating in the debris.

Officials found that the body was severely decomposed, and couldn't determine the person's age or sex. The medical examiner's office took the body for further investigation, police said.

Detectives with the Tolleson Police Department are working to learn more.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News for more updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."