A toddler was pulled from a backyard pool in Chandler on Friday.
The toddler, a 2-year-old boy, was unresponsive.
He was taken to a local hospital.
The child's condition was not known.
No other details were immediately known.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
A toddler was pulled from a backyard pool in Chandler on Friday.
The toddler, a 2-year-old boy, was unresponsive.
He was taken to a local hospital.
The child's condition was not known.
No other details were immediately known.