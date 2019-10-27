A toddler was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Maricopa County Saturday night.

A woman was driving with a 3-year-old child in the car, going westbound on Broadway Road. A man was driving a car going northbound on Avondale Road. The cars collided, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The toddler was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman was also taken to the hospital. She had non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was not taken to the hospital.

MCSO was dispatched at 7:07 p.m.

MCSO did not release any other details on the incident.