TEMPE, Ariz. - A toddler has life threatening injuries and a woman has serious injuries after a car veered off the road and struck a light pole in Tempe just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning, Tempe police say.

The crash happened near E. Southern Avenue and S. Country Club Way.

Police say impairment is being investigated as a factor.

Southern Avenue will be closed between Country Club Way and Kachina Drive for the next several hours as detectives investigate, police said.