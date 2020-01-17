GLENDALE, Ariz. — A woman is recovering after a beating that left her with facial and skull fractures on Tuesday.

According to social media posts, Susan Angotti was attacked on Tuesday near 67th Avenue and Greenway Road.

Friends said she was simply walking her dog in her neighborhood.

Glendale police say Todd Mertens, 44, attacked two women there on Tuesday.

One of them was hit hard enough to knock her teeth out, according to court documents.

The other was taken to the hospital with bleeding on the brain and a fractured jaw and skull.

Angotti's family set up a GoFundMe account where they say she's recovering after surgery.

Mertens is in jail awaiting his initial appearance before a judge.

