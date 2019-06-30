The Arizona summer heat has hit, and with the Fourth of July coming up Thursday, many families will be hitting the water to keep cool.

But in a matter of seconds, water can be deadly.

According to Children's Safety Zone, 19 people have died in the Valley of the Sun so far this year from drowning, three of those were kids five and under.

"We always hold our breath every year at this time, because this is when our drowning rates go up," Lori Schmidt with Scottsdale Fire Department said.

Schmidt says around summer holidays, the big issue is distractions.

"We may be cooking, we're doing all these different things so it's really important that we keep those layers of protection in place," Schmidt said.

Schmidt says to remember the "ABC's" to prevent drowning: Adult supervision, barriers, classes and Coast Guard approved life jackets.

"Floaties are toys. We get really frustrated that parents are like, 'Oh, I can spend $1.25 on floaties and think my child is safe.' It's not a personal flotation device, it's not a safety device," Schmidt said.

Schmidt reccomends installing a tall, hard to climb pool fence, and make sure doors have high handles kids can't reach easily, and make sure kids can't climb through doggie doors.

"Really do a walk around your yard, and say, 'Okay, where would a little kid who wants to have that access to water be able to climb over?'," Schmidt said.

As for protecting everyone on the Fourth of July, Schmidt recommends to have a conversation about who's watching people int he pool, and have sober adults take 20 minute shifts keeping eye on anyone in the water.