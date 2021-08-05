x
Here's a timeline of Phoenix police cases that may be investigated by the Department of Justice

The Phoenix Police Department has had a number of incidents that led to the federal government opening an investigation.
FILE - In this March 28, 2019 file photo, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams speaks prior to the funeral of Phoenix Police Officer Paul T. Rutherford outside Christ's Church of the Valley in Peoria, Ariz. Police shootings in Phoenix plunged over the 2019 amid increased scrutiny of the department and new policies aimed at controlling use of force. The Arizona Republic reported this week that Phoenix officers shot 15 people through Dec. 30, a dramatic drop from 2018, when police were involved in 44 shootings. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

PHOENIX — The Department of Justice announced it is opening a widespread investigation into the Phoenix Police Department to examine officer’s use of force, treatment of protesters and people who are homeless, mentally ill or have disabilities. This investigation is not focused on a single incident but will broadly investigate the department to determine whether there is a “pattern or practice” of officers violating citizens’ civil rights.

The announcement comes on the heels of high-profile police shootings and arrests that garnered national attention – including arrests of dozens of Black Lives Matter protesters last summer.

Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher and Police Chief Jeri Williams told reporters on Thursday that the city and the department plan to fully cooperate with the investigation and provide whatever records or interviews the Justice Department requests.

While it is not immediately clear what events lead to the Justice Department’s decision to investigate the Phoenix Police, the following timeline lays out some of the cases that may come under federal review:

  •  2020 Protests – Protests began in May 2020 and continued throughout the summer and into the fall following the shooting of George Floyd in Minnesota and the Phoenix police shooting of Ryan Whitaker. Protesters have since filed a class-action lawsuit against the Phoenix Police Department, alleging officers arrested more than 120 protesters on May 30 without regard to whether the protesters had done anything illegal. The lawsuit alleges at least one protester was detained without access to fluids or restroom facilities. The police department and city released a statement saying the city hired an outside firm, 21CP Solutions, “to conduct an independent review examining Phoenix Police policies and procedures related to public demonstrations." Additional protesters have filed lawsuits alleging wrongful arrests for demonstrations in August 2020 and October 2020
  • Phoenix police also launched a database including preliminary details on each officer-involved shooting since January 2019. According to their data, the Phoenix Police Department has been involved in 50 shootings since January 2019 including nine so far in 2021.

    This timeline is not comprehensive of all allegations of police use of force in Phoenix and the Department of Justice has not released details about the incidents it is investigating. The DOJ investigation may or may not focus on any of the above and may include other incidents as well.