Here's a timeline of Phoenix police cases that may be investigated by the Department of Justice

The Phoenix Police Department has had a number of incidents that led to the federal government opening an investigation.

PHOENIX — The Department of Justice announced it is opening a widespread investigation into the Phoenix Police Department to examine officer’s use of force, treatment of protesters and people who are homeless, mentally ill or have disabilities. This investigation is not focused on a single incident but will broadly investigate the department to determine whether there is a “pattern or practice” of officers violating citizens’ civil rights.

The announcement comes on the heels of high-profile police shootings and arrests that garnered national attention – including arrests of dozens of Black Lives Matter protesters last summer.

Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher and Police Chief Jeri Williams told reporters on Thursday that the city and the department plan to fully cooperate with the investigation and provide whatever records or interviews the Justice Department requests.

While it is not immediately clear what events lead to the Justice Department’s decision to investigate the Phoenix Police, the following timeline lays out some of the cases that may come under federal review:

The Phoenix Police Department fired at 44 people and killed 23 people in line-of-duty shootings in 2018, leading the nation in officer-involved shootings. Phoenix police commissioned a study in 2019 to review the shootings, and found that in nearly 75% of shootings, the suspect was armed with a gun. In February 2019, the Phoenix City Council approved funding for 2,000 additional body-worn cameras for Phoenix police. Proposals for additional body cameras had previously had support from Phoenix City Manager Zuercher, who said in 2016 he had planned to equip each officer with body cameras over the following 3 years