Tickets on sale for upcoming Chandler Ostrich Festival

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Tickets for the upcoming Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival are now on sale and can be purchased on the festival's website.

The festival will take place March 16-19 at Tumbleweed Park, located near Germann and McQueen roads.

General admission on March 16 starts at $15 and VIP tickets start at $50. Tickets for the remaining three days start at $20 for kids, $30 for adults, and $150 for VIP tickets.

Festival entry for children ages 4 and under is free. Ride tickets and all-day ride passes have to be purchased separately.

The family-friendly event includes live entertainment, rides, games, and food booths.

Chandler's annual festival pays homage to the city's ostrich roots. Back in the early 1900s, the city's founders were known to own herds of ostriches.

