PHOENIX — As of 6:41 p.m., US 93 has reopened.

An individual has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision on Sunday, Arizona DPS said.

Another individual involved in the crash is being air-lifted to a hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The wreck is the result of one vehicle swerving to avoid hitting another vehicle that was passing in a passing zone, Arizona DPS stated. The swerving vehicle then collided head-on with another vehicle.

