Three socially-distant ways to buy Girl Scout Cookies this year

PHOENIX — Selling Girl Scout Cookies this year has looked very different from past years. The Girl Scouts have relied less on person-to-person sales in the wake of COVID-19 and turned to digital sales like never before.

Looking to online sales

This year, The Girl Scout Arizona Cactus-Pine Council has turned to online sales in a way they not in the past.

Many scouts have received their own, personalized web page for family and friends to place their orders. The Digital Cookie allowed for pre-orders from previous customers. According to the GSACPC website, girls built their websites, then contacted family and friends through email marketing. Cookies were then delivered by the scouts when shipments arrived through contactless deliveries.

Drive-thru booths

Another way Girl Scouts made their cookies available is through drive-thru booths. Oftentimes set up in parking lots, customers can drive up to a booth, place their order and have the cookies delivered to their car.

Cookie Castle

Maija Kaprosy, a scout who sold 578 boxes of cookies last year, was asked to come up with a concept for something spectacular. With help from her parents and some family friends, Kaprosy built a 9-foot high castle made of Girl Scout Cookie boxes.

“We started with houses, but we thought anyone can do that; it's a square.” Said Kaprosy.

Learning to use power tools and the basics of carpentry, Kaprosy, and her father framed the castle walls and ceiling. They even learned how to bend plywood to create circular towers for the castle.

One aspect of the project that Kaprosy is most proud of is the history of the Girl Scouts that is displayed inside the castle.

“There are timelines about the cookies, all the different patches from over the years, just a bunch of cool information.” Said Kaprosy. “It’s something cool to see and a place to buy cookies.”

The castle, located at Shops at Norterra at 2450 W. Happy Valley Road, in the old Jos. Bank store space, is open on Sundays only.