3 people injured, 1 dead after car crash in Phoenix

The three-car crash happened at 38th Dr. and Indian School Rd.

PHOENIX — A three-car crash in Phoenix has left three men in critical condition and one man dead Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Just before 2 p.m., three cars "violently collided" at 38th Dr. and Indian School Rd, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Extractions were needed to rescue the victims. Officials said the three men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Stay with 12 News as the story develops.

Up to Speed