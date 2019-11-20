GLENDALE, Ariz. — Three Glendale elementary schools released students early from classes Wednesday morning after the schools lost power as storms rolled through the Valley.

The three impacted schools are Bicentennial South, Jack and Mensendick Elementary schools. A district spokesperson says parents were notified with an automated message and through social media that their students would be dismissed early.

"It truly is important and a safety issue because without it, certain things go out, including fire alarms which are very important," says Jim Cummings, a spokesperson for the district.

It's not clear what the root of the problem was, but Cummings says the district is working with SRP to figure that out. As of Wednesday afternoon, Cummings says the schools have all regained power.

The three schools are expected to re-open again Thursday with normal hours.