Three dead after car crash, fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two women and one man were pronounced dead at the scene of a vehicle collision in Phoenix early Sunday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.
Officers responded to the area of South 51st Avenue and West Elliott Road at 3 a.m. Sunday morning, police said. The officers learned that the vehicle was on fire while they were en route to the scene.
The Phoenix Fire Department put out the fire and officers found the three dead individuals in the car, police said. Officers found that evidence at the scene indicates that speed was a factor and shows that the vehicle lost control for unknown reasons and collided into a concrete drainage ditch.
None of the dead individuals have been identified by the police department. The investigation is ongoing.
