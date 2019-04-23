LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said a threat spread on social media against L. Thomas Heck Middle School in Litchfield Park appears to be a hoax.

There is no credible threat of violence at this time, MCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said it investigated after the rumors spread through the community and caused students, parents and school staff to worry that mass violence would happen at the school on Tuesday.

MCSO said it will continue to investigate. The person or people behind the hoax face a criminal charge of interference with or disruption of an educational institution, the sheriff’s office said.

Out of an abundance of caution, MCSO has a uniformed and non-uniformed presence at the school that will continue as long as is deemed necessary.