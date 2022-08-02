More than 8,500 residents without power in East Mesa, SRP says

"We continue to investigate the cause [of the outage]," the utility company said.

MESA, Ariz. — More than 8,500 Mesa residents will be without power for the next two hours, according to SRP's outage map on its website.

The utility company has not yet released a cause for the outage, but said it will "continue to investigate the cause". Authorities have estimated power will be back on around 8:20 a.m.

Temperatures were in the low 40s early Tuesday morning when the outage occurred.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

