Thousands without power as monsoon storm rolls through Valley

Tens of thousands of people lost power Thursday night as a strong monsoon storm rolled through the Valley.

PHOENIX — Tens of thousands of people lost power Thursday night as a strong monsoon storm rolled through the Valley.

As of 8:30 p.m., Arizona Public Service is reporting over 9,200 customers are without power across metro Phoenix and northeastern Arizona.

Meanwhile, Salt River Power is reporting dozens of separate outages across the Valley with over 2,000 customers losing electricity in some neighborhoods.

Both companies say they’re working to restore power, but it’s estimated that some areas will be affected for as long as three and a half hours.

Thunderstorm warnings and a flood advisory were issued in the Phoenix area by the National Weather Service.