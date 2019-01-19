Thousands of people hit the streets of downtown Phoenix for the 2019 Phoenix Women’s March Saturday.

People gathered at 10 a.m. outside the Arizona state Capital to hear a series of speeches about the importance of the day’s events.

The morning events were followed by a march that was a mile long.

Shoulder to shoulder people made their statements in downtown Phoenix while holding signs. Some of the marchers even wore costumes.

“You can still be an intelligent woman and express yourself with fancy dresses,” one marcher said.

Organizers say the Phoenix chapter of the march is focusing on the movement’s success, like the record number of women elected into Congress.

There were no disturbances reported to police Saturday. The event was peaceful as people exercised their First Amendment rights.