Thousands in tax revenue for Arizona in first weeks of recreational marijuana sales

Adult use marijuana has legally been on the market for less than two months statewide. Shops were allowed to start selling recreationally on January 22.

PHOENIX — New data from the Arizona Department of Revenue shows the impact of legalizing and regulating adult use marijuana sales has had on the state's tax revenue.

AZDOR says from January to mid-February, medical marijuana sales generated $1,339,562. From the start of sales to mid-February, adult use sales brought in $226,355. Add in excise tax and TPT (transaction privilege tax) and the total taxes for the fiscal year so far are more than $2 million.

"There are a few million dollars being recognized already by the taxes," explains Demetri Downing, with Arizona's Marijuana Industry Trade Association. "Actually, the numbers are a little lower than I thought they would be."

Downing says he expects the number to only get higher as more dispensaries get into the groove of selling adult use marijuana.

"We had to take it slow," says Lilach Power, who runs Giving Tree Dispensary in Phoenix. "We went adult use a little before we all thought."

She says there have been some growing pains in learning new tax forms and getting products ready for a new customer base. But despite growing pains, she says it's been worth it.

She explains they hired 19 new people this February for one shop just to help meet the expanding demand. She says she's seen three times the foot traffic come through her shop.

"They are so happy," she says of her customers. "It’s like a kid in an ice cream shop."

Medical sales so far this year top $16 million, while adult use is budding at close to $3 million for the few weeks it's been available.