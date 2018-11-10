Has it seemed like there’s been more rain than normal this month? Yup. And there’s a record to prove it.
After the incredible amount of rain that the Valley has received (so far) this month, Phoenix is set to break another record to become the second-wettest October on record.
With recent storms, including the remnants of Hurricane Rosa, Phoenix is already at a monthly rainfall amount of 3.09 inches. According to the National Weather Service, the current October holding the number two spot is 2000 with 3.17 inches.
A few more rainy days and 2018 will become the new number two.
Here’s a breakdown of the top five wettest October’s on record, according to NWS:
1) 1972: 4.40 inches
2) 2000: 3.17 inches
3) 2018: 3.09 inches (so far)
4) 1957: 2.66 inches
5) 1988: 2.38 inches
