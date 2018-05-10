If you’re getting ready for the weekend, but not sure what to do we gathered a list of events happening this weekend around the Valley.

Friday Oct. 5

Starting Friday, the Arizona State Fair kicks off until October 28th. Get your fill of funnel cakes, turkey legs, rides, games, and tons of fun. And don’t forget to use the #BeOn12 to share your pictures with us when you post them on social media.

Watch Monsters Inc. under the stars right outside the Gilbert Community Center. The movie starts at 6:30 p.m.

Also the wildest party in the Valley, ZooFari will take place at the Phoenix Zoo. There's amazing food, live music, and zoo lights.

From Friday to Sunday, hop over to Rawhide in Chandler for the Big Bounce America, an action-packed family friendly event featuring the world's biggest bounce house. The magical, candy-colored inflatable castle is 10,000 square feet of fun, games and laughter.

Get a taste of the Greek Festival that's also happening in Chandler all weekend. There will be plenty of delicious Greek food, dancing, and fun for all.

Saturday Oct. 6

Get ready for Monster Jam at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The high-flying action takes off at 7 p.m.

Downtown Phoenix is celebrating Oktoberfest at CityScape from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

And the Tour de Fat in Tempe kicks off from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy a wild ride with this beer, music and bicycle festival, celebrating its 19th season.

