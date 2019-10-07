GILBERT, Ariz. - Three suspects were taken into custody early Tuesday morning, suspected of a string of vehicle break-ins that included the theft of three firearms, along with electronics and credit cards.

Late Sunday night into Monday morning, a group of at least three people dressed in hoodies and gloves, made their way through a neighborhood near South Higley and East Queen Creek Roads.

The group drove through the neighborhood, checking each vehicle parked in driveways and on the street for unlocked doors. By the next morning, 16 vehicle thefts were reported to police.

“It was pretty clear they hit a majority of our nearly 1,400 home community.” Said Brian O’Conner, a resident of the Bridges at Gilbert neighborhood.

O’Conner captured video of the group of thieves as they checked his truck and his neighbor’s vehicles.

“When something like this happens, you almost feel violated,” O’Conner said. “It really impacts our sense of safety and security.”

Monday night into Tuesday morning, more break-ins were reported. This time, a witness called police while vehicles were being broken into.

Police were able to arrest three suspects. Gilbert police are investigating if the group caught Tuesday morning were the same people involved in Monday morning’s thefts.

Neighbors caught much of the activity on surveillance cameras during Monday morning’s burglaries. One suspect can be seen carrying something that appears to be a handgun.

“That’s very concerning for us because that changes the dynamic of the situation,” Sgt. Mark Marino of the Gilbert Police Department said. “It makes it a much more dangerous situation. If a homeowner comes in contact with this suspect, we don’t know what this person is capable of.”

According to Sgt. Marino, most of the break-ins appear to be a crime of opportunity

“They will find cars that are unlocked and they’re finding valuable things in those cars; they’re finding computers; they’re finding handguns and other weapons; they’re finding things that are easily sold and can make money for these individuals,” Sgt. Marino explained.

“I guess it is a good reminder that we all need to lock our doors, lock our cars and take care of ourselves first,” O’Conner said. “But it is very disheartening that things like this go on, you know? All for a few bucks."