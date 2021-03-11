Thieves burglarize Salvation Army in Phoenix

The Salvation Army said burglars stole two laptops and $500 from their red donation pots.

PHOENIX — A Salvation Army community center was burglarized Wednesday night, resulting in thieves getting away with $500 in donations given to the charity organization.

Culprits broke into the building, located near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road, by breaking a window and ransacking the facility, the Salvation Army said. The thieves stole two laptops and money that had been collected through the Salvation Army's signature "Red Kettle" donation pots.

“The most important thing is that no one was hurt in the incident, and we are grateful for that,” said Capt. Joseph Cisneros, a Salvation Army Phoenix Maryvale Corps Officer.

The organization said Wednesday's burglary comes at a time when the Salvation Army is 30% short of reaching its goal of raising $2.5 million in Arizona during the holiday season. These funds are used to help Arizonans with providing food, shelter, and disaster relief.

Phoenix police said officers are currently investigating the burglary.

The Salvation Army accepts donations online through the organization's website. The Red Kettle pots can still be found outside of many stores throughout Arizona.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.