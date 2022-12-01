Thief steals Navy medals from Chandler home

Someone had made their way into Michelle Hensley’s home through the doggie door which is usually closed when her pup Brooklyn is not home.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — When Michelle Hensley returned home with her dog Brooklyn after dropping off her husband at the airport Tuesday morning - something wasn’t right, and her pup began barking.

“It was very cold in the living room. I turned and looked to my left, and the doggie door was out,” said Michelle.

Someone had made their way into Michelle’s home through the doggie door, which is usually closed when Brooklyn is not home.

“Maybe they were there when our dog was barking and bolted,” said Michelle.

The burglar got away with primarily small electronics like tablets. Unfortunately. her son Ronan’s Navy basic training medals were missing too.

“When I saw those were gone, I was very upset,” said Michelle.

“They were in front of a picture of my dad in his service uniform. I guess no honor among thieves,” said Ronan Hensley.

Ronan, who served a year in the Navy, says he was in the shower when the break-in happened. He says it’s a good thing he didn’t encounter the thief, or things could’ve ended badly, and he’s glad they didn’t take his naval ribbons.

“Those are pretty important to each guy in the Navy. That’s what you wear,” said Ronan.

All said and done - Ronan is glad no one got hurt and said the stuff could be replaced, but for mom, she had plans for those medals.

“I was going to put them in like a little box. A shadow box for my son,” said Michelle.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, call Chandler police.

