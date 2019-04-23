MESA, Ariz. — Don Freimuth has 40 years of history with his wife Cindy.

Forty years of memories, 40 years of belly laughs, 40 years of love—and exactly two pictures.

It's a fact that makes Don tear up just to think about.

"That's my life with my wife, before cellphones," he said.

The Freimuths have had a rough few years. Cindy was diagnosed with terminal ovarian cancer three years ago. She was in the final stages of the disease.

Don says she was just holding on to see their son graduate. The graduation date was May 27.

"She was dying, but the fire, it just took her too soon," said Don.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at the home where the family of nine lived.

Cindy was home with some of the kids when Don says her oxygen machine exploded.

"It started so fast. The oxygen machine went up, it just ignited, and at that point, you have pure oxygen. It exploded out the window," said Don.

Their sons tried in vain to save their mom.

"The two boys, they tried to save their mom, but they couldn't...throwing water on it, everything. They just couldn't get to her. [There was] too much smoke, too much flames," Don said.

Cindy never made it out.

"It's a part of life. It's just not the part that I wanted to lose. I thoroughly expected to wake up and find her passing in her sleep...I don't want anybody screaming for their life at their last moment," said Don.

Their son's school, Pieceful Solutions, has started a Gofundme to raise money to help them.

Meanwhile, the family has to figure out where they'll be staying next. The Red Cross is paying for the family to stay in a nearby hotel through Saturday. After that, Don doesn't know where they will stay.

"I told her the first date that I would marry her. Three months later we were married. Forty years later..." but Don trails off. It's too painful for him to finish the sentence.