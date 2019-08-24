PHOENIX — The family of a taxi driver who was shot and killed outside Casino Arizona near Scottsdale late Wednesday is seeking justice.

Hilario Mendoza was new to his job at VIP Taxi. He had only been on the job for two weeks and was hoping to eventually return to construction work once temperatures cooled down.

His mother said he had just stopped by her house Wednesday afternoon.

“He wanted us to see the taxi,” said Maria Mendoza.

The 45 year-old father of three -- ages 11, 14 and 17 -- was with his family for only a few minutes before he got a call for service.

“Real quick, he says, ‘Mom, I gotta leave, I gotta go.’ I said, ‘OK, bye,’ and he left. I never thought he wasn’t going to come back,” said Maria.

A short time later, Hilario was shot, allegedly by the passenger he picked up.

“Took him, I guess, to a wrong casino, and then he said, 'This is the wrong casino, take me to Arizona casino,' so he took him back there and that’s where he shot him,” said Maria.

“I didn’t even have the chance, not to say goodbye to him."

Salt River Police say the suspect fled in Hilario’s taxi, but police caught up and arrested him eight miles away, near Gilbert Road and East Oak Street.

The shooting happened at about 10:08 pm Wednesday.

Police are not releasing the suspect’s name because they say it’s an ongoing investigation. VIP Taxi has not responded to 12 News for comment.

There is no word on why the suspect fired his weapon.

“They took a good person.. for nothing,” said Maria.